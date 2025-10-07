It’s the landmark Leeds event which brings together thousands to celebrate resilience, community, and hope.

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is set to return on Sunday, May 10, 2026, bringing with it not only the same inspiring spirit but also the continuation of two hugely popular additions – the RELAY and the MND Mile - making it a weekend of celebrations.

Now in its fourth year, the marathon continues to unite thousands of runners, supporters and volunteers from across the country, raising vital funds for MND research and the building of The Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

Starting and finishing at the iconic AMT Headingley Stadium – the place where Rob created so many unforgettable moments – the event has become a rallying point for thousands to come together.

The event stands as a lasting tribute to the late rugby league legend Rob Burrow and his unwavering fight against MND. Its legacy is deeply intertwined with Rob’s story and made even more powerful through the tireless efforts of wife Lindsey, and best friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield.

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is back for 2026. | Third Party

Kevin Sinfield CBE said: “The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is something I look forward to every year and I am delighted it will return again in 2026. Rob showed us all the way forward and we continue to support the MND community in his memory and to fulfil his legacy. It is always lovely to hear people’s stories afterwards, many doing their first marathon, and how much satisfaction they get from taking part. This is a very special occasion, and I cannot wait to get on the start line.”

Following its incredibly moving debut earlier this year, the MND Mile will return as part of the 2026 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon weekend – taking place on Saturday, May 9, at Leeds Beckett University; a proud partner.

The MND Mile offers a powerful moment of reflection, solidarity and action as people of all ages and backgrounds come together to walk a mile in honour of those affected by motor neurone disease. From families walking for loved ones, to supporters celebrating the legacy of Rob Burrow, the event represents the beating heart of the marathon weekend.

In 2026, Run for All will once again join forces with Leeds Beckett University to deliver a warm, inclusive and meaningful experience for all participants. Building on the success of lasts year’s event, which saw hundreds gather for an emotional and inspiring 1-mile route, along with a plethora of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon official partner charities and faculties of the Leeds Beckett University hosting activations on The Acre – the partnership will focus on creating an even more impactful day.

Peter Mackreth, Dean of Carnegie School of Sport, Leeds Beckett University, said: “We’re delighted to continue to host the MND Mile event at Leeds Beckett University as part of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon celebrations in May 2026. The inaugural event this year was a wonderful celebration of community, an opportunity to raise further awareness of MND, and a chance for everyone, regardless of ability to Run For Rob. As a university committed to supporting the city and region, it’s a privilege to partner with Run For All, opening our Headingley Campus again in 2026 to welcome the MND community and their supporters.”

Back by popular demand, the RELAY element also returns in 2026 after a hugely successful debut – offering a team-based way to take part in the event.

In 2026, the RELAY welcomes a new chapter with the announcement of Clarion Solicitors as the official Title Sponsor. The RELAY in partnership with Clarion, will see teams of 7 take on the 26.2-mile course, each member passing the baton at designated changeover points along the route. Whether it’s family, friends or colleagues, teams participate together, sharing the challenge and experiencing the Marathon atmosphere and triumph as a collective.

Those looking to take part in the weekend of celebrations and running in Leeds are encouraged to visit: runforall.com