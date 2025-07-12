16 feel-good photos from Kirkstall Festival 2025 as hundreds gather at historic site

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Jul 2025, 16:32 BST

A volunteer-led festival attracted thousands of people to Leeds' Kirkstall Abbey.

On Saturday, July 12, the annual Kirkstall Festival took place on the historic grounds, offering a day filled with music, food, drinks, and joy.

This year, due to roadworks, the parade was scaled down and limited to the abbey grounds, but the festivities in the main arena continued as usual, resembling previous years.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding attended the festival to capture these joyful moments from Kirkstall Festival 2025:

Visitors join in the dancing at the Decodance Workshop.

1. Kirkstall Festival 2025

Visitors join in the dancing at the Decodance Workshop. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

A welcome drink.

2. Kirkstall Festival 2025

A welcome drink. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

Stay cool by pitching up your tent.

3. Kirkstall Festival 2025

Stay cool by pitching up your tent. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

A good crowd at Kirkstall Festival.

4. Kirkstall Festival 2025

A good crowd at Kirkstall Festival. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

Theo Nickson, 10, of Headingley on the climbing wall.

5. Kirkstall Festival 2025

Theo Nickson, 10, of Headingley on the climbing wall. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

Dancers Bizarre of Leeds who dance Baltic and Romani dances.

6. Kirkstall Festival 2025

Dancers Bizarre of Leeds who dance Baltic and Romani dances. | National World Photo: Steve Riding

