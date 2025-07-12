16 feel-good photos from Kirkstall Festival 2025 as hundreds gather at historic site

On Saturday, July 12, the annual Kirkstall Festival took place on the historic grounds, offering a day filled with music, food, drinks, and joy.
This year, due to roadworks, the parade was scaled down and limited to the abbey grounds, but the festivities in the main arena continued as usual, resembling previous years.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding attended the festival to capture these joyful moments from Kirkstall Festival 2025:
