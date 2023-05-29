The veteran Leeds-born broadcaster, who has hosted the show since it was revived by the BBC in 1994, had previously said he was stepping down after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. It was later announced that journalist and broadcaster Amol Rajan will take the reins. He becomes the third host of the programme in its 60-year history, after Bamber Gascoigne first launched the quiz in 1962.

During his time in the quizmaster’s chair, Paxman became famed for his disapproving looks and combative style, which saw him clash with a number of contestants during his 29 years at the helm. His final edition hosting the BBC Two show, which pits students in teams of four against rival universities and colleges, will air on Monday May 29 at 8.30pm.

Paxman started his career in 1972 on the BBC's graduate trainee programme, working in local radio and reporting on the Troubles in Belfast. Shortly after moving to London in 1977, he transferred from Tonight to investigative flagship programme Panorama, before stints on the Six O'Clock News and BBC One's Breakfast Time.

The Leeds-born presenter Jeremy Paxman is due to present his final edition of University Challenge. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

He became a presenter of Newsnight in 1989, a position he would hold until June 2014, during which he interviewed high-profile figures from politics and culture. Bowing out after 25 years, Paxman presented a Newsnight programme including an interview with then-London mayor Boris Johnson, while they both rode a tandem bicycle.

He announced in May 2021 that he was being treated for Parkinson's but said his symptoms were "currently mild". He has since shared his experience of living with the brain condition for a one-off ITV documentary, Putting Up With Parkinson’s.