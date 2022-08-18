Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amol Rajan has been revealed as the new host of University Challenge.

The journalist and broadcaster will be taking the reins following the announcement that Jeremy Paxman is to stand down from the BBC show.

Amol Rajan has presented BBC Radio 4 Today since May 2021, and has previously presented on BBC Radio 2 and The One Show and has been the BBC’s Media Editor since 2016.

The 39 year-old will be the show’s third presenter in its 60 year history, and will start filming early next year before appearing on screen in the autumn 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement to the BBC, Rajan said: “Being asked to host my favourite TV programme is dream-come-true territory. I have watched University Challenge obsessively for years, addicted to its high standards, glorious title music, and inspirational contestants. It’s the best possible antidote to cynicism about young people, allowing millions of us to test our wits against the best minds of a new generation, and annoy and impress our families by barking answers from the sofa.

"I am very conscious that in the late, great Bamber, and that giant of British culture, Jeremy, I have vast shoes to fill. With his immense intellect, authority, and respect from students and viewers alike, Jeremy hands over a format, and show, as strong as ever.

"I won’t stop thinking today about my late, beloved Dad, whose devotion to Education brought him to England, whose love of Knowledge I imbibed as a kid, and whose belief in the noble challenge of university so shaped my life. I’ll devote my first Starter for 10 to him - and to the millions of quiz fiends who, like me, love those rare occasions when they know the answer before the students do.”

TV presenter Jeremy Paxman has announced he is stepping down as University Challenge host after almost 30 years.

Jeremy Paxman , 72, has previously revealed that he is battling early onset Parkinson’s disease and has now announced he will be stepping down after presenting more than 1000 episodes of University Challenge.

Paxman, who has presented the show for 28 years since its BBC revival in 1994, will be stepping down after filming his final episodes this autumn which will then be aired in the summer next year.