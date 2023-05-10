Mel B has commended the launch of a £300,000 emergency fund for those fleeing from domestic abuse
Mel B has been a patron of Women’s Aid since November 2018
Mel B has commended the launch of an emergency fund for those fleeing from abusive partners. The Leeds-born Spice Girl, 47, described the £300,000 scheme as the “difference between life and death” for many survivors.
From today (10 May), as part of the Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan, women and men in England and Wales, who are experiencing financial hardship whilst trying to flee their abusers, will be able to apply for £250 - or £500 if they have children or are pregnant - through domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid.
Mel B has been a patron of Women’s Aid since November 2018. This came a year after her divorce from film producer Stephen Belfonte was finalised. The pair ended their nine-year marriage in December 2016, and Mel B accused Stephen of emotional and physical abuse.
The Spice Girl has since opened up about domestic abuse and been an activist for those suffering. Writing exclusively for The Sun, who organised the campaign, she said: “As someone who knows what it is like to live in fear of your partner, I know that having access to money can make the difference between life and death.”
Mel B explained that the support will be available “in a number of different ways” as she understands not everyone living with an abusive partner will have access to a bank account. Local services are invited to refer survivors who are having a “particularly tough time financially”, including migrants who have no access to public funds.
She also thanked the government for “listening to survivors of domestic abuse”, and spoke about her own experiences of abuse - including not having “access” to her own bank cards and promising her dad “on his deathbed” that she would leave her abusive partner.