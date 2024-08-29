Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 22-year-old Leeds Rhinos has shared her experience of playing the sport professionally while working as an apprentice in the AI and technology industry.

Caitlin Beevers, of Cleckheaton, joined Harrogate-based Redcentric's apprenticeship scheme in June 2023, while she continues to play rugby for the Leeds Rhinos.

The new role came after the player found that her previous job working in an administrative role at a local factory didn’t provide the flexibility she needed for her commitments as a rugby player.

Now a new business sales executive, Caitlin says she is pleased to have embarked on this career despite “never really” considering a role in the IT and technology industry.

Caitlin Beevers is not only a Leeds Rhinos player but also a tech apprentice. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com | Will Palmer/SWpix.com

“I didn’t think it would be the right fit for me and I didn’t get the best GCSE results at school,” Caitlin said.

“But I’ve learned so much since starting my role, it has really broadened my knowledge. The technology industry is continuously growing and there are so many opportunities for people who choose this career path.

“I think, in general, apprenticeships are changing and this isn’t your typical scheme.

“Whereas at school you were graded on your academic performance, in this type of role it’s all about having the determination and drive to grow and succeed and, in turn, skills and knowledge are developed.

“When I first started, I was in a sales role as part of the lead generation team.

“I’ve since moved to the Premier Account Management team where I manage some of the smaller enterprise accounts to ensure each client gets the support they need and a high level of service.

“We also have regular lunch and learn sessions where we develop our technical knowledge. This has been extremely useful, especially for those looking to pursue a more technical role in the future.”

Caitlin continued: “Finding a job that is flexible enough to support me being a part of the team has been difficult as my training schedule means that I often need to be off for long periods of time, to train, travel and attend media conferences and events.

“The apprenticeship scheme at Redcentric encourages young people to prioritise and pursue their outside commitments and the team have been so supportive of my rugby career; taking time out has never been an issue.

“Be open minded and consider all of your options. You may start with a plan in mind and then learn something new and decide that you want to take a different path, which is absolutely fine. Having drive and ambition is the most important thing.”

The apprenticeship scheme at Redcentric is in partnership with Leeds City College, where students will receive off-the-job training on a relevant course, working towards a recognised qualification. The scheme spans over 18 months and will provide future talent a combination of technical and sales related knowledge and skills, as well as a Level 3 IT Technical Salesperson Apprenticeship qualification.

An element of the scheme specifically looks to support professional and amateur Rugby League athletes to make the transition from the world of sport to the world of technology and business.