A fourth Leeds Rhinos player has been ruled out until next season.

Centre Max Simpson has not played since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at training in January, 2023. He hoped to be back this term, but has suffered a series of setbacks and is due to undergo more surgery, meaning he won’t play this year.

It has been a grim couple of seasons for the 20-year-old, but he is highly rated by Leeds’ management and they are hopeful the latest operation will give him an opportunity to get back on the field in 2025. Simpson was promoted form the academy into Rhinos’ full-time squad and impressed in four Betfred Super League appearances during 2022 before an ankle injury at Toulouse Olympique in July ended his season.

He played in that year’s Boxing Day game against Wakefield Trinity, but underwent a knee reconstruction after being injured early in the new year. A product of the Kippax community club, Simpson signed a new deal in June last year and is contracted to Rhinos until the end of 2026.

Second-row Morgan Gannon has also missed the whole 2024 campaign after suffering two concussions in pre-season. Winger Ash Handley (wrist) and prop Tom Holroyd (concussion) have been ruled out for the rest of this term.