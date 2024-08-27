Meet the Yorkshire apprentices trading in the traditional route

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following another high-stake GCSE results day across the Yorkshire region, several apprentices are encouraging the next generation to look at all career avenues before committing to traditional further education.

Apprenticeships are undoubtedly on the rise, with 278,590 apprentices starting courses in 2023/2024 and the reputation surrounding this route is improving too. However, traditional A Level entries are still nearly three times higher than alternative routes with 806,410 students entering or the exams in 2023.

Northern-based flexi-job apprenticeship agency EN:Able Futures is empowering the next generation to pursue a career in the built environment sector with the opportunity for high earning potential, qualifications and a ready-made career.

Harvey Dobson, 19 and Joel Wild are just two of more than 500 apprentices supported by EN:Able Futures to date.

Harvey Dobson started as an apprentice at Alan Wood and Partners after completing his GCSEs

Harvey started as a level three civil engineering apprentice in 2021 at Alan Wood and Partners based in Hull after completing his GCSEs. He has since completed the qualification, equivalent to A Levels, has been awarded Civil Engineering Apprentice of the Year at the East Riding College Awards and will start his level six engineering degree apprenticeship in September.

He said: “After finishing my GCSEs I knew I wanted to head straight into work but have the qualifications to ensure I had career options and not just a job, so an apprenticeship was a no-brainer. With an apprenticeship, I’ve not only been earning a salary since I was 16 but have been getting experience on site since day one.

“There’s a bit of a misconception surrounding apprenticeships, especially in construction, that they’re only available for trades but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Once I finish my fully funded degree, I’ll have the chance to complete a master's and become a chartered civil engineer, all while working in my current role – which is incredible considering I didn’t go down the standard sixth form and university route.”

Joel is entering his second year of a level three civil engineering apprenticeship with GRK Civils in Leeds, which will allow him to progress to a senior engineering and ultimately project manager position within the company.

Joel said: “From my experience, I’ve found that everyone in the business and contractors on site know you’re an apprentice so they’re willing to help you learn and show you the ropes as they want you to succeed as much as you want to yourself.

“Being on site helps accelerates your learning as you’re able to shadow experts and ask their advice, which wouldn’t be possible if I’d studied engineering at university and was solely classroom-based.”

EN:Able Futures has vacancies across the North of England starting at level two qualifications and covering a variety of roles from site management to tenant liaison, which would all suit those that have completed their GCSEs. For more information visit - https://opportunities.efficiencynorth.org/apprenticeships/