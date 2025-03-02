Take a tour inside this opulent family home in Ilkley near Leeds with breathtaking views of the Moors

Published 2nd Mar 2025

This stunning family residence built in the early 1990s boasts spacious living accommodations and gorgeous far-reaching views of the Ilkley Moors.

Located just off Westwood Drive in Ilkley, the detached four-bedroom home is on the market with estate agent Tranmer White for £919,950.

The home is entered into an entrance hall on the ground floor with a good-sized utility room, access to the double garage and stairs rising to the first floor.

On the first floor, there is a modern breakfast kitchen, conservatory, family room, and living room, combined with a dining area and a balcony boasting superb views of the beautiful surroundings.

On the second floor, alongside a family bathroom, are three double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite.

The top floor has a spacious bedroom that spans the full width of the home.

Outside, the home has a large driveway to the front providing ample off-street parking. The landscaped garden sits on three sides of the property, providing an excellent space to relax and entertain when the weather permits.

