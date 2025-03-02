Located just off Westwood Drive in Ilkley, the detached four-bedroom home is on the market with estate agent Tranmer White for £919,950.

The home is entered into an entrance hall on the ground floor with a good-sized utility room, access to the double garage and stairs rising to the first floor.

On the first floor, there is a modern breakfast kitchen, conservatory, family room, and living room, combined with a dining area and a balcony boasting superb views of the beautiful surroundings.

On the second floor, alongside a family bathroom, are three double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite.

The top floor has a spacious bedroom that spans the full width of the home.

Outside, the home has a large driveway to the front providing ample off-street parking. The landscaped garden sits on three sides of the property, providing an excellent space to relax and entertain when the weather permits.