The rehoming centre, on York Road, is currently home to 87 dogs - and the charity is determined to find homes for as many of them as possible ahead of the festive season.

It comes after Dogs Trust revealed it has received more than 32,000 handover enquiries so far this year from owners no longer able to care for their dogs. In 2024, the charity has also found new homes for more than 6,000 dogs across the UK.

Kelly Walker, Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “Christmas is fast approaching, and we are hoping to find forever homes for as many dogs as possible ahead of the festive season. While the Dogs Trust team will make sure that the dogs in our care over Christmas are well looked after, with festive treats and gifts galore, we all know there’s nowhere quite like home.

“We are certain that there is a fantastic forever home for each and every one of our dogs, and we’d like to see as many as possible settled in their new happy places ahead of Christmas.”

We visited the rehoming centre earlier this week to meet some of the 87 dogs looking for their forever homes, which you can see in the video attached to this article. Here are 15 pictures inside -

Dogs Trust Leeds With just weeks until Christmas, Dogs Trust Leeds is on a mission to find forever homes for dogs in need. We caught up with the team at the rehoming centre on York Road - and even got to meet this adorable newborn pup Ash.

Dogs Trust Leeds Kelly Walker, Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: "Welcoming a dog into your home is a wonderful experience, but it requires commitment, both in terms of time and money. We work closely with prospective adopters to ensure they're fully prepared to welcome one of our dogs into their home, and our team carefully matches each dog with a family and home that suits them best."

Dogs Trust Leeds Kelly added: "Our care doesn't stop at rehoming – we offer ongoing support and guidance to owners throughout their dog's life. At Dogs Trust, our dogs are part of the family for life, not just for Christmas."

Dogs Trust Leeds Ash is one of the 87 dogs currently living at the rehoming centre on York Road.

Dogs Trust Leeds One of the dogs hoping for a new home this Christmas is Rory, a four-year-old Lurcher who loves people. He is super friendly and likes to be around people all the time.

Dogs Trust Leeds Rory cannot be left on his own and will need very slow introductions to this once he's fully settled in. He can be anxious and is currently taking medication for this, which is really helping. But don't let that put you off this handsome pup, as the team's vet will discuss it in more detail with potential matches.