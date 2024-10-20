This month, our round-up includes Aslan, a two-year-old Tibetan Mastiff who was found as a stray in poor condition - but absolutely loves people.
Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 12 of the dogs up for adoption this month –
1. Aslan
Aslan is a two-year-old Tibetan Mastiff who was found as a stray in poor condition with a painful skin issue and eye infection. After surgery and treatment, he has fully recovered and is ready for adoption. Aslan loves people and other dogs but needs a quiet, adult-only home to help him adjust to a stable routine and continue his training. | Dogs Trust
2. Ava
Ava is a nine-year-old Trailhound Crossbreed looking for a calm, quiet home. She’s very shy and needs patient adopters to help her build confidence in a predictable routine. Once settled, Ava’s sweet and affectionate nature will shine through. She would do best in a peaceful environment where she can feel safe and loved. | Dogs Trust
3. Babs
Babs is a beautiful three-year-old Collie Crossbreed full of energy and fun. She needs an active home and would do well with confident older children but must be the only pet. Babs loves chasing tennis balls and enjoys quieter walks away from other dogs. She’s friendly and food-motivated, making ongoing training a breeze. | Dogs Trust
4. Bronte
Brontë is a three-year-old Crossbreed who would thrive in an active home with lots of training and activities. She’s highly food-motivated and eager to learn, but she’s nervous around other dogs and needs a quiet home as the only pet. Brontë can be shy at first, but with time, her playful and affectionate nature shines through. | Dogs Trust
5. Cara
Cara is a one-year-old Staffy Crossbreed who has faced challenges, including being found pregnant as a stray. She’s now ready for her own home but remains anxious and is on medication to help. Cara needs gentle, patient adopters who can continue building her confidence. She’s very affectionate, loves human companionship, and can be introduced to dog friends with care. | Dogs Trust
6. Gerald
Gerald is a one-year-old Lurcher with a zest for life. He needs to be the only pet and enjoys a secure garden for off-lead zooms, which will also help with housetraining. Playtime with Gerald is full of fun, and he’s good with children and other dogs, though he prefers his space. Food-motivated, he’s keen to learn and easy to train. | Dogs Trust
