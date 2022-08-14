The flypasts will form part of the entertainment at the Yorkshire Wartime Event, a weekend of nostalgia scheduled for the final weekend of August at Yorkshire Wartime Village in Heckmondwike.
Attendees will then be treated to a flypast by a Spitfire on the Sunday at 2:30pm.
Howard Cook MBE, MD of Yorkshire Wartime Village, said: “We are really excited to be bringing the wartime spirit to Heckmondwike this August bank holiday.
"It’s a really great atmosphere and visitors will really get into the swing of it, wearing vintage clothing, enjoying living history displays and getting close to military vehicles.
"It’s fantastic family entertainment and there is nothing quite like a victory roll and a jaunty jitterbug to cheeky George Formby songs or tunes made popular by wartime sweethearts, Gracie Fields and Dame Vera Lynn, to get into the wartime spirit.”
As well as the flypasts, there will be tank rides, reenactor displays, a collection of military vehicles and the reveal of a replica Waco CG-4 military gilder.
There will also be live music from the likes of Paul and Natasha Harper.
Tickets for the Yorkshire Wartime Event are priced at £5 for adults and admission for children is free.
The site is adjacent to the Ponderosa zoo and there are also camping pitches available for motorhomes, caravans and campervans available at £30 per night.
Additional information can be accessed on the official Yorkshire Wartime Village website.