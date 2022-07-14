Leeds photographer captures the moment two giant RAF military planes flew over the city centre

A Leeds photographer has captured the moment two giant military helicopters flew over the city.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 11:38 am

The RAF choppers flew over the city centre, heading north, at about 9.45am.

It's believed to be part of a training exercise.

Bob Peters captured the Chinook helicopters from the ground.

On of the RAF Chinook helicopters over Leeds (Photo: Bob Peters @BobPetUK)

He said: "The photography gods are being good to me today, though the sky's a bit misty.

"Two RAF Chinook helicopters over Leeds heading roughly north about 15 mins ago. Quite a noise!"

Leeds residents took to community Facebook group LeedsPlace to report their sightings of the choppers across the city.

One said: "Seen Chinook helicopter over Horsforth."

Another added: "Training exercises have been going on all week across the city."

