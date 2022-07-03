Leeds Armed Forces Day 2022: Lancaster bomber flies over bustling Briggate

Several stalls, parades and activities were put on as part of the celebrations, which were hosted by the Lord Mayor of Leeds and attended by several members of the military.

The aircraft, which is famous for its use in World War Two, flew over Briggate at 1:52pm as large crowds below paused to watch.

The Lancaster bomber flew over as part of the Leeds Armed Forces Day 2022 celebrations.

Among the various stalls was one which sought to educate and inform about some of the lesser-known conflicts that have taken place throughout history.

Clive Howells, a veteran who experienced the Brunei Rebellion of December 1962 during his career, said: “Some years ago, we had an idea to try show the public forgotten conflicts, ones that occurred years ago and have now been forgotten about.

"We have photographs and stories that tell people about these conflicts that happened so long ago that they’ve almost been forgotten.

"We thank the serving soldiers and veterans for what they’ve done for the country.”

There was also a stall which represented the Royal Air Force and members of their recruitment team were on the lookout for people interested in a career within the RAF.

Corporal Aaron Harrison said: “We’re giving information out to people who are maybe looking at careers in the RAF or people that are veterans and talking to them about their time and their careers.

"We’re just getting out there with the public, getting in the public eye and getting our profile out.

"It’s not just the job itself, there are so many things you can do in the career. We do adventure training, sport, teamwork, all kinds of stuff that you do alongside your work and your job.”