The video for ‘Alfie’s Song’ – which was written and performed by a friend of Alfie’s who records under the name ‘Lenz’ – was released today and features his friends and family holding up pictures of Alfie and releasing balloons in his memory.

The video, a clip of which can be viewed above, was shot on Monday by a bench on Broadgate Lane that has been covered in floral tributes to the 15-year-old after his death last Tuesday (November 7).

Alfie’s auntie Natalie Peruzza shared the video with the YEP, saying that Alfie's friends wanted to pay tribute to him but also raise awareness on the devastation caused by knife crime.

The video for 'Alfie's World' was filmed with friends and family of Alfie Lewis in Horsforth.

She said: “The danger of knife crime is serious and it needs to stop, full stop.

"This has left his mum, brother, dad and family and friends absolutely broken. Alfie had a heart of gold and always used his manners and had a beautiful cheeky smile.”Some of the touching lyrics in the song include: “Can’t believe I’m about to say this, rest in peace my little bro / Another life lost to knife crime, this is a joke / We’re all missing you loads, missing your jokes / Horsforth ain't the same without you cracking your jokes.

"Alfie we do love you loads and it hurts to let go / but we will hold your name for ever and never, ever let go / Now let’s lay you down to rest, I promise this ain’t the end / I promise we will meet again, Alfie Lewis to the end.”

Ms Peruzza said that Alfie was a keen music fan himself and had wanted to start writing his own songs. She said: “He was always rapping and dancing with his friends.

"Obviously his friend was so devastated he just put it in words in a song which was really touching. It’s beautiful.”

She said that the family helped with the music video and her two songs were in it, saying: “It was just amazing how it all came together and it goes to show how much he was loved.”