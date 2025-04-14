Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds homelessness support charity and foodbank has been “overwhelmed” by a surge in demand for help during the busiest period organisers have seen in eight years.

Bosses at the Homeless Street Angels said the organisation ran out of food and had to turn hungry visitors away, as more than 140 hot meals were handed in under an hour on one day this month.

The number of meals the charity provided at its Sheepscar Court facility was nearly double the average of 80 food portions it usually hands out during the Thursday sessions.

Homeless Street Angels co-founders Becky Joyce and Shelley Joyce in their centre in Chapel Allerton. Photo: Tony Johnson | Tony Johnson.

Co-founder Shelley Joyce told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It's gone mental. We've been going eight years and this is the busiest it's ever been.

“It's just overwhelming the way the demand has increased. We made extra meals [on Thursday, April 10 ] but we didn't think they'd go straight away, they were gone within an hour.”

The charity was founded in 2017 by twin sisters Becky and Shelley Joyce, in a bid to help homeless people and vulnerable families in Leeds. Their newly-opened support centre is named Abi House, in memory of their sister, who died aged 39.

Shelley said: “There are guys who have been coming every Thursday for eight years and for some of them this is the only hot meal they get.

“It's not just the homeless though, there are prison leavers who have been released early, there are lots of people who need our help because of the cost of living crisis.”

Abi House also serves as a foodbank and the charity, which originally began supplying food parcels to seven families, now supports 820 families with meals, dentistry and food vouchers.

Homeless Street Angels is now calling for more donations for its food stores following the latest surge in cries for help.

It has urged people to donate food, cans of drink, bottles of water and chocolate bars, as well as rucksacks.

Meanwhile, Leeds City Council said it was grateful for the support from grassroots organisations, like the Homeless Street Angels.

The local authority also outlined city-wide support available for those in need.

A council spokesperson said: “The work of grassroots organisations such as Homeless Street Angels is greatly appreciated to support anyone suffering food poverty or experiencing homelessness in Leeds.

“They are one of a number of groups and charities operating under the umbrella of the Leeds Homeless Charter who offer warm clothing and food. Food is available seven days a week, at a variety of locations across the city.

“Leeds Street Support Partnership and services commissioned by Leeds City Council such as the Crypt, St Annes, Change Grow Live (Street Outreach team) and BARCA-Leeds work tirelessly with and for people rough sleeping, through a joined up person centred approach. They are also out early mornings, afternoons and evenings, helping individuals to navigate and get the right help to meet people's needs, including safe and secure accommodation.

“Emergency accommodation and support is available to anyone suffering homelessness in Leeds, and if anyone has concerns for the welfare of a person sleeping rough they are asked to contact StreetLink via StreetLink - Connecting people sleeping rough to local services.”