A Leeds-based homeless charity has said that the number of people spending Christmas this year on the streets has increased threefold.

Members of the Homeless Street Angels were out in Leeds city centre on Christmas Day morning providing food and gifts for the homeless and said they came across “more people needing us than ever”.

Twin sisters Becky and Shelley Joyce founded the charity in 2016 and it has now grown from supporting the city’s homeless to operating a foodbank and supporting others from across the city who need them.

With the help of local musicians a charity Christmas single was recorded and released with an accompanying video to raise funds. The charity has raised nearly £14,000 and even cracked the UK top 100 singles charts at one point during the week.

Becky told the YEP that in the last 12 months the number of people on the streets had tripled since last year and the number of people requiring their services had also increased dramatically.

She said: “We’ve had so many families say they can’t afford Christmas dinner or any presents but luckily there’s been a lot of donations.

"There’s now more women on the streets. More young people on the streets.”

Becky said that Christmas is her favourite time of the year, which is why she always keen to spread cheer among those less fortunate.

Volunteers helped record the song 'Angels on Earth' for the Homeless Street Angels

Her and other volunteers spent this Christmas morning handing out Greggs meals for breakfast before going out again to deliver Christmas hampers featuring a full roast dinner and gifts.

In the lead up to Christmas the charity recorded ‘Angels on Earth’ as a way to raise money and brought in local singer Clare Brooke and Jonathan Ansell of the band G4.

Becky said: “We set the target for £5,000 and didn’t think we’d get that so we’re absolutely delighted.

"The idea was to create awareness of who we are and what we are about and it’s just gone crazy.”

The money raised will fund the charity's ongoing work and help pay for a day centre to further the support it can provide, Becky said.