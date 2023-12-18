15 heartwarming pictures as Leeds Homeless Street Angels charity launch Christmas rucksack appeal
Leeds charity Homeless Street Angels has launched its annual Christmas rucksack appeal.
The charity, founded by Becky and Shelley Joyce, works with rough sleepers, as well as providing food parcels for hundreds of families through its food bank.
Homeless Street Angels has launched its annual Christmas rucksack appeal, collecting gifts that will be handed out to rough sleepers on Christmas Eve. They will also be provided with a Christmas dinner, as well as the usual essential supplies.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding went along to capture pictures of the festive wrapping...
