15 heartwarming pictures as Leeds Homeless Street Angels charity launch Christmas rucksack appeal

Leeds charity Homeless Street Angels has launched its annual Christmas rucksack appeal.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 18th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

The charity, founded by Becky and Shelley Joyce, works with rough sleepers, as well as providing food parcels for hundreds of families through its food bank.

Homeless Street Angels has launched its annual Christmas rucksack appeal, collecting gifts that will be handed out to rough sleepers on Christmas Eve. They will also be provided with a Christmas dinner, as well as the usual essential supplies.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding went along to capture pictures of the festive wrapping...

1. Homeless Street Angels Christmas rucksacks wrapping

The charity was founded by Becky and Shelley Joyce and works with rough sleepers, as well as providing food parcels for hundreds of families through its food bank. Photo: Steve Riding

The charity has seen an increase in demand as as a result of the cost of living crisis.

2. Homeless Street Angels Christmas rucksacks wrapping

The charity has seen an increase in demand as as a result of the cost of living crisis. Photo: Steve Riding

The Best family - Clara, Elin and Albert helped their mum wrapping gifts.

3. Homeless Street Angels Christmas rucksacks wrapping

The Best family - Clara, Elin and Albert helped their mum wrapping gifts. Photo: Steve Riding

The annual wrapping event was hosted at the Moortown Social Club.

4. Homeless Street Angels Christmas rucksacks wrapping

The annual wrapping event was hosted at the Moortown Social Club. Photo: Steve Riding

Rough sleepers will be provided with a Christmas dinner, as well as the usual essential supplies.

5. Homeless Street Angels Christmas rucksacks wrapping

Rough sleepers will be provided with a Christmas dinner, as well as the usual essential supplies. Photo: Steve Riding

Christine Wood, Pauline Bean with great grandson Reggie, Mary Hunt.

6. Homeless Street Angels Christmas rucksacks wrapping

Christine Wood, Pauline Bean with great grandson Reggie, Mary Hunt. Photo: Steve Riding

