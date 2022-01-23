Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration event held at Leeds City Varieties

Due to the closure of Leeds Town Hall for refurbishment, the historic theatre hosted a live in-person commemoration event on Sunday (Jan 23)

Members of the public were invited to join the free event online to remember those who lost their lives.

The Holocaust Memorial service at Leeds City Varieties..Master of the Ceremony Geoff Turnbull lights a candle. Photo: Simon Hulme

The international day of remembrance focuses on the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered in the Holocaust, and millions more people killed under German Nazi persecution, and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds opened the event followed by a keynote speech by Dr Stefan Hördler, Lecturer at the Institute for Economic and Social History, University of Göttingen, and Visiting Professor within the School of Arts & Humanities at the University of Huddersfield.

Leeds Heritage Theatre's, Leeds Actors in Training (LAIT) created a performance for the event inspired by Emmanuel Ringleblum and the Oneg Shabbat Archive.

The Holocaust Memorial service atLeeds City Varieties..Caroline Brown the daughter of Rudi Leavor. Rudi, who survived the Holocaust, died last year. Photo: Simon Hulme

There was also music by the UHC choir and a tribute to the late Rudi Leavor BEM who was part of the event for many years.

There was also a reading of the seven statements of commitments with candles lit by representatives of the different groups persecuted, including Holocaust survivors, people with additional needs, the LGBT+ community and Remembering Srebrenica.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Asghar Khan said “Holocaust Memorial Day gives us a chance to commemorate and remember those who tragically lost their lives in the Holocaust and other genocides around the world. It is also an opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to never forgetting the lessons of the past as together, we continue working towards a better future for everyone in Leeds and around the world.”

The Holocaust Memorial service at Leeds City Varieties.Caroline Brown the daughter of Rudi Leavor. Rudi, who survived the Holocaust, died last year. Photo: Simon Hulme

Coun James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “Each year, Holocaust Memorial Day allows us to stand with those in communities across Leeds and reflect on what history can teach us about the importance of tolerance, unity and togetherness.

“It is also a chance for us to learn about those affected by genocide around the world, and think about what action we can take for the future.”

