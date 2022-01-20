Developers Westrock and Platform want to build 1,235 residential units, as well as two office blocks, shops and a “clubhouse” on land at Sweet Street in Holbeck.

Proposals, set to be discussed by Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel, include 10 new buildings in total, six of which would be apartment blocks ranging from 10-27 storeys. A further two buildings would be office blocks of five to seven storeys, with the clubhouse at three. Around 760 of the flats are set to be rentals, with 475 expected to be sold on the open market.

Sweet Street and The Commercial Pub Image: Google

The paper did not offer great detail about the clubhouse, other than that it would "offer internal communal amenity spaces."

A total of 279 car parking spaces are set to be offered across the site.

Developers also say a “landscaped area” would be created within the bounds, with a space dubbed “Sweet Street Square” close to the pub and clubhouse.

Members of the Leeds City Council City Plans Panel will meet to discuss the plans on Thursday, January 27. As the plans are at a pre-application stage, no decision will be made, with a more detailed full application expected to be submitted in the coming months.