Well-known Leeds ice cream man Mr Rossi has died
A well-known ice cream man across Leeds has died, the company he worked for has confirmed.
Vittorio Di Mascio - who was known across West Yorkshire as Mr Rossi - died on Friday night.
He was a recognisable figure in the Pudsey and Bramley area where he would service ice creams out of his yellow and white ice cream van.
A Facebook post from Rossi's Ices said: "RIP our good friend Vittorio Di Mascio (Mr Rossi).
"It’s with a heavy heart I'm the bearer of sad news he sadly passed away last night. RIP Vittorio you will be missed.
"He served ice cream in a yellow and white Bedford Cf in Leeds (Pudsey / Bramley)."
Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Mr Di Mascio in the comments on the Facebook post.
Laura Johnson wrote: "So sad to hear this. What a legend, I learnt to count to ten in Italian for Rossi and he would patiently wait whilst I recited my best Yorkshire-Italian mash up. Highlight of the day running down to Rossi's ice-cream van as quick as we could with whatever change we could find.
"Always made me smile when we saw him driving around more recently and I explained to my kids the legend of Rossi.
"My thoughts are with his family and I hope they know how loved he was by so many! Fond memories. Rest in peace."
Stephanie Iceton added: "So many great memories from when I was a child. He always made sure he had something that we could all afford. Amazing guy-RIP Mr Rossi."
And Jackie Fretwell wrote: "Rest in peace Vittorio(Rossi) you put big smiles on faces young and old, what an amazing man, gonna miss our little chats, your smiling face, the sound of the van coming up the hill and all the kids running to get in the queue.. there’s only one Rossi, you were the best.. Back in the arms of your loving wife and son."