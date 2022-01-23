Vittorio Di Mascio - who was known across West Yorkshire as Mr Rossi - died on Friday night.

He was a recognisable figure in the Pudsey and Bramley area where he would service ice creams out of his yellow and white ice cream van.

A Facebook post from Rossi's Ices said: "RIP our good friend Vittorio Di Mascio (Mr Rossi).

Vittorio Di Mascio, who was known as Mr Rossi, has died. (Pic: Rossis ices)

"It’s with a heavy heart I'm the bearer of sad news he sadly passed away last night. RIP Vittorio you will be missed.

"He served ice cream in a yellow and white Bedford Cf in Leeds (Pudsey / Bramley)."

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Mr Di Mascio in the comments on the Facebook post.

Laura Johnson wrote: "So sad to hear this. What a legend, I learnt to count to ten in Italian for Rossi and he would patiently wait whilst I recited my best Yorkshire-Italian mash up. Highlight of the day running down to Rossi's ice-cream van as quick as we could with whatever change we could find.

The Rossi's van which was a recognisable sight in Leeds. (Pic: Rossi's Ices)

"Always made me smile when we saw him driving around more recently and I explained to my kids the legend of Rossi.

"My thoughts are with his family and I hope they know how loved he was by so many! Fond memories. Rest in peace."

Stephanie Iceton added: "So many great memories from when I was a child. He always made sure he had something that we could all afford. Amazing guy-RIP Mr Rossi."