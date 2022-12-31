Angela Gabriel represented the Beeston and Holbeck area of Leeds as a councillor for 25 years and dedicated these years to supporting local community groups, voluntary organisations, and playing a leading role in establishing several local In Bloom groups which has successfully improved the physical environment of Beeston.

She told the Yorkshire Evening Post that she was in shock when she heard she would be awarded in the King’s New Year Honours. She said: “I had no idea that this was happening so I was very surprised. I feel honoured and humbled that someone has thought to nominate me. I have really enjoyed the last 25 years as a councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had some wonderful colleagues and without the help and support of the community, projects I have been involved with would never have happened. It has been a privilege.”

Angela Gabriel, pictured in 2013.

Angela was pivotal in preventing the closure in 2020 of popular Leeds United pub The Drysalters, when she helped rally the community and gather objections. The pub closed its doors this month two years on, and has now been boarded up. She said: “A woman started a Facebook page and I got involved telling people to put their objections in. I did the same and the planning consent was refused.”

Beeston In Bloom, a voluntary gardening group formed by local residents, is one of Angela’s most remarkable successes. It has won gold a number of times in the Yorkshire in Bloom awards and received a silver gilt in the national Britain in Bloom awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela added: “It’s more than just gardening, it’s about the environment and community pride.”

She also played a key role in establishing the much-loved Beeston Festival. The annual event now sees more than 3,000 people take part in Cross Flatts park each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad