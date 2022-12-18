The Drysalters in Beeston has been a popular watering hole for football supporters due to its close proximity to Leeds United’s stadium, but pictures show the windows of the pub boarded up. There has been no official confirmation from the pub announcing closure and there has not been a post on the pub’s Facebook page since October.

The pub faced a fight to stay open in 2020, when a planning application for the “demolition of public house and erection of drive-through coffee shop” was submitted to Leeds City Council. It was also the centre of controversy earlier this year, when it was understood they had hosted a band whose promotional material appears to feature Nazi-inspired imagery.

On the Drysalters website, there is an event advertised for May 2023. However, pictures of the boarded-up premises suggest the pub is not currently open and it is currently unclear what the future holds for the establishment.

The pub has been boarded up. Image: Steve Riding