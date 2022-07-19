As temperatures soared, the pair were enjoying drinks in the pub's beer garden with two companions.
As the ladies got up from the bench, the footage shows the bench falling backwards onto the unfortunate pair - trapping them underneath.
The women ran over to their rescue while howling with laughter.
Thankfully, the pub-goers saw the funny side and gave permission for the Hare and Hounds to share the video.
It has since amassed more than 20,000 views and hundreds of comments.
One viewer said: "It's the little fist drop from blue shirt just before the table tips up that makes this. Impeccable timing."
Another added: "Can't stop laughing."
The Hare and Hounds said the lads had been a "good sport" and staff can be heard chuckling as they watched the CCTV footage.
