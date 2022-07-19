Leeds heatwave: The city schools closed today as Met Office issues weather warning for extreme heat

The extreme heat has forced the closure of some schools in Leeds today.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:29 am
These are the Leeds schools which have closed owing to the extreme heat.
Here are the schools which will be shut today owing to the severe weather. Will will add to this list as we know more.

Corpus Christi Catholic College - Closed all day. It will reopen as normal on Wednesday, July 20.

Leeds West Academy - The school building is closed with classrooms moving to online learning for part of the day.

Ralph Thoresby School - Pupils have been encouraged to work from home after 12.10pm today by the secondary school in Holt Park.

Lawnswood School - Pupils will be sent home for the afternoon, with an early finish at 12.15pm.

Bramley Park Academy - Closed all day. It will reopen as normal on Wednesday.

Elements Primary School - Closed all day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Will reopen as normal on Thursday.

Summerfield Primary School - Closed all day. Will reopen as normal on Wednesday.

