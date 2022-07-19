Here are the schools which will be shut today owing to the severe weather. Will will add to this list as we know more.
Corpus Christi Catholic College - Closed all day. It will reopen as normal on Wednesday, July 20.
Leeds West Academy - The school building is closed with classrooms moving to online learning for part of the day.
Ralph Thoresby School - Pupils have been encouraged to work from home after 12.10pm today by the secondary school in Holt Park.
Lawnswood School - Pupils will be sent home for the afternoon, with an early finish at 12.15pm.
Bramley Park Academy - Closed all day. It will reopen as normal on Wednesday.
Elements Primary School - Closed all day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Will reopen as normal on Thursday.
Summerfield Primary School - Closed all day. Will reopen as normal on Wednesday.
Read More
.