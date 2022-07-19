Your city is set to bake today in record breaking extreme temperatures as the mercury rises higher and higher. Keep checking back for latest updates via our live blog.
Leeds heatwave: Live updates and Met Office weather forecast as city set for 39C heat
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 09:27
- Leeds could have its hottest day on record today
- Temperatures are set to climb higher than in Egypt
Every school shut in Leeds today
The council has confirmed the schools which are closed, or partially closed, today:
Passengers warned not to travel as temperatures hit record highs
Rail operators across Leeds and Yorkshire are continuing to advise passengers ‘do not travel’ across Monday and Tuesday as the region prepares for record breaking temperatures.
Network Rail has called on all passengers to only travel where absolutely necessary while Northern, TransPennine and LNER have cancelled a number of services.
If passengers absolutely must travel, they should keep up to date with the latest information via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.
The Huddersfield to Leeds stopper service will not be running today:
No trains between Leeds and London Kings Cross:
Northern warns passengers not to travel:
How to keep your dog cool in the heat
As Leeds experiences some of its hottest temperatures on record and is issued a red weather warning for heat, pet owners have been scrambling for hints and tips on how to keep their furry friends cool.
Dogs, especially those with thick fur coats, do not cope well with hot weather without assistance. Huskies will especially struggle, as they’re acclimatised to colder weather.
Thankfully, there’s plenty of measures you can can take for them to make sure they’re as comfortable as possible and avoid heatstroke.
KEY TIMES OF THE DAY
SCHOOL CLOSURES
Corpus Christi Catholic College and Leeds West Academy will be closed today. They will both reopen as normal on Wednesday, July 22.
TIPS ON HOW TO KEEP COOL IN THE HEAT
Look after yourself, older people and the young
The heat can affect anyone, but some people run a greater risk of serious harm. Remember to think of those who may be more at risk from the effects of heat – these include the following:
older people, especially those over 75
- babies and young children
- people with a serious chronic condition, particularly dementia, heart, breathing or mobility problems
- people with serious mental health problems
- people on certain medications, including those that affect sweating and temperature control (for example, diuretics, antihistamines, beta-blockers and antipsychotics
- people who are already ill and dehydrated (for example, from gastroenteritis)
- people who misuse alcohol or drugs
- people who are physically active (for example, soldiers, athletes, hikers and manual workers)
- homeless people
Stay out of the heat, cool yourself down, keep your environment cool or find somewhere else that is cool.
Look out for neighbours, family or friends who may be isolated and unable to care for themselves; make sure they are able to keep cool during a heatwave.
Get medical advice if you are suffering from a chronic medical condition or taking multiple medications.
Make sure medicines are stored below 25°C or in the fridge (read the storage instructions on the packaging).
Carry on taking all prescribed medicines unless advised not to by a medical professional. But be aware that some prescription medicines can reduce your tolerance of heat.
Be alert and if someone is unwell or needs further help, seek medical advice.
Britons are set to melt on the hottest UK day on record as temperatures are predicted to hit 40C amid growing travel chaos.
Temperatures in Leeds are set to hit 39C today - which is 102.2 fahrenheit.