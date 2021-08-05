Ron Teskowski

Ron Teskowski won the Extra Mile category at the Microlise Driver of the Year Awards for his determination to battle through the snow to complete his deliveries this winter.

Leeds man fined £500 for threatening to 'knock out' Northern Rail worker at Leeds StationWhen heavy snowfall made driving conditions treacherous in Leeds, Ron was forced to abandon his own car due to conditions where he lives.

Undeterred, he walked nine miles to work before taking out a full delivery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ron Teskowski

His run took four hours longer than usual, but seeing how desperate some customers were – and how appreciative they were when he made his deliveries – he then took out another delivery, finally arriving back at the Asda Leeds home shopping centre where he's based after midnight.

The following day, on his day off, Ron repeated this exercise.

During his run, he arrived at an elderly customer’s address and could smell gas and noticed the couple were a little disorientated – so taking all necessary safety steps Ron checked things out and found that an unlit hob had been left turned on for a number of hours.

Ron contacted the police who were extremely grateful and thanked them for a potentially lifesaving intervention.

'Life has been hell because of him': Man threatened to hit terrified toddler with a mallet during 'bizarre' incidentSimon Gregg, Asda’s Vice President of Online Grocery, said: "We’re really proud of Ron for winning this award for going the extra mile. Ron demonstrates the Asda values every day of going above and beyond to ensure our customers get their orders.

"He also identified a life-threatening issue with an elderly couple when out driving and rallied to get help and support. We’re really proud of him.

“We’ve also hundreds of Asda delivery drivers who are doing similar things week in, week out, especially over the last year and I couldn’t be more proud of them all.”

Bramley Shopping Centre: Residents to hold sit in protest after only eight benches set to be reinstalledTransport manager Charlotte Naylor said: "We’re massively appreciative of Ron, and get inundated with positive customer feedback about him on a regular basis!"

The Microlise Driver of the Year Awards highlight the most talented logistics drivers working in the UK transport industry and acknowledge the vital work they do.