Windy Isaac is well-known by customers, who often make a beeline for her till especially to be served by her.

Her cheerfulness and friendly manner has endeared her to customers and colleagues alike.

Windy – who was one of the colleagues across the country Asda said thank you to as part of the UK's first national Thank You Day (on Sunday, July 4) – said she loves seeing customers leave the store with smiles on their faces.

Windy Isaac on the tills at Asda Killingbeck.

She said: "I like to make people happy when they are shopping. If they leave my till with a smile on their face then I'm happy, I've done my job. At the end of the day, if the customer is happy, I am happy."

Regular customers, like Julie and John Cochrane, always look out for Windy when they're in the store.

They said: "When we see her, we go straight for her till because she is so jolly."

Their comments were echoed by Sandra Gaunt, who said: "Windy is famous in Leeds. She is one of the many, many cashiers that are helpful, but she is outstanding.

Windy Isaac.

"She is always cheerful, pleasant, helpful and kind. She is always happy. You can always tell when she is in store, because you can hear her voice."

And Andrea Holgate added: "This is my friendly checkout operator - she always makes me smile and she's very cheerful."

Windy, who's worked at the store for three years, said while it's lovely to get such comments, she is just being herself.

She said: "I just love my job - the customers, the colleagues and the store, they are all just brilliant.

"I'm just a bubbly person, the lady at the party! I'm happy with myself, and I enjoy making people happy.

"The best part of my jobs chatting to the customers. I love a good chinwag as I'm a right chatterbox and I love hearing all their stories.

"Some of the elderly customers who come into our store may not see anyone all day so it's nice to have a chat with them."

The store's community champion, Sarah John, said Windy was a one of a kind and is well known for greeting female customers with her trademark, "Hello, baby girl!"

Sarah said: "She is such a joyous, bubbly person and customers and colleagues just love her. #

"She radiates passion for her role and always shows a keen interest in everyone she serves.

"If she's only met you for a minute, it's like she's known you 20 years.

"She'll always listen to what the customers are telling her and the next time they're in she will remember and ask them about it.

"She's always getting positive comments and I often hear customers, when they have left her checkout, saying what a lovely person she is."

Mandy Downs, the store's customer trading manager, said: "Windy is such a bubbly and happy person who's always smiling.

"Customers do often queue just to be served by her, especially if they they have kids with them as Windy always likes to get them involved.

"She's always happy to have a chat which is great as some customers live on their own and won't see anyone all day."