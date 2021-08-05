Ashley Senior, of Noster Grove, Leeds, pleaded guilty to the offence at Leeds Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday July 28.

He was fined and sentenced to a three month community order with an electronic curfew.

Senior attempted to travel without a ticket at Leeds Station on February 20, the court heard.

When a Northern Rail worker asked him to buy a ticket, he became aggressive - insulting and shouting at the victim before threatening to jump the gates.

Senior clenched his fist and threatened to assault the staff member who, fearing he was about to be hit, walked away.

The victim was then followed by Senior, who lunged at him and continued his threats to "knock him out".

Investigating officer PC Sorcha Cantwell-Crook, of British Transport Police, said: “This was a frightening experience for the staff member who genuinely feared for his safety such were the gravity of Senior’s threats.

"No one should be threatened or made to fear for their welfare while simply doing their job. Any abuse of rail staff, either verbal or physical will never be tolerated”.

Tony Baxter, Northern's regional director, added: “Sadly, our staff are all too often confronted with threatening and violent behaviour while simply trying to do their job, a job which is focused on helping our customers get where they need to be.

"As an industry, as we all continue to feel the impact of coronavirus, we are asking all our customers and colleagues to be more considerate and kinder to each other.

"But, as this case shows, if people persist in behaving in a threatening, abusive or violent manner, we will do all we can to help British Transport Police bring them to justice.”