Helen Skelton has confirmed that she is no longer living in Leeds after splitting from her ex-husband Richie Myler.

The TV presenter, 39, settled in Yorkshire after Richie, 32, signed for Leeds Rhinos in 2017.

However, the pair called it quits on their relationship in April this year, just three-months after she gave birth to their third child.

Helen confirmed to The Telegraph that she has since moved back to her parents’ dairy farm on the edge of the Lake District.

Helen Skelton. (Pic credit: BBC)

The Strictly Come Dancing star has taken her three children, Ernie, Louis and Elsie, with her to Cumbria, despite co-parenting with Richie.

She explained that her parents are looking after her children while she is in London for rehearsals and filming.

Whilst being back in her childhood town of Kirkby Thore, Helen has been able to reconnect with old friends, and her children now go to school with theirs.

She described village life as “everyone mucking in together”.

Helen Skelton leads a group of young people from the PEEK Project in Glasgow to the summit of Ben Nevis on October 11, 2019

Helen claims that she had to move around a lot during her time as a rugby wife.

Before settling in Leeds, she and Richie lived in the south of France whilst Richie played for Catalans Dragons.

She said the one-year stint abroad involved “drinking cheap wine all the time, but it was a wonderful experience”.

Helen Skelton at an England women's rugby league training session in Leeds

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler at the Pride Of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House, on October 30, 2017 in London, England (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Helen didn’t discuss her estranged husband in the interview, but confirmed that her children are “happy”.

The former Blue Peter presenter admitted to having fears for the furture of children television, as young children prefer to watch clips on YouTube rather than live programmes.

Richie left the family home earlier this year and began a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill.