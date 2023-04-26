Helen Skelton cut a stylish figure in a striking light blue co-ord as she prepared for a week in the BBC Morning Live office.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a snap of her eye-wateringly expensive High Street outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She donned a pencil skirt and matching polo shirt , which costs £226 from Reiss, teamed with Kurt Geiger heels, which start at £59.

Helen captioned the post: “Blending into the background…. With @bbcmorninglive for the rest of the week ❤️📺📹 #telly #morninglive #bbc #manchester”

Over 20,000 people liked the snap with a stream of Helen’s former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars giving their verdict.

Strictly Come Dancing winner and BBC Cameraman Hamza Yassin led the comments, writing: “Beautiful. Xx”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds agreed, adding: “Beautiful 💙”.

Professional dancer Nancy Xui : “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍HELLOOOOOO”.

Fellow professional Strictly dancers Jowita Przystal and Dianne Buswell also left positive emojis in Helen’s comments.

Helen came runner up on the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing, alongside Spanish dancer Gorka Marquez, in December last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad