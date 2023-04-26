Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
35 minutes ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
1 hour ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
4 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
4 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
5 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race

Helen Skelton: BBC Morning Live presenter receives praise after sharing ‘beautiful’ snap in £226 Reiss outfit

The Countryfile presenter came runner up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022

Neve Wilkinson
By Neve Wilkinson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read

Helen Skelton cut a stylish figure in a striking light blue co-ord as she prepared for a week in the BBC Morning Live office.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a snap of her eye-wateringly expensive High Street outfit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She donned a pencil skirt and matching polo shirt, which costs £226 from Reiss, teamed with Kurt Geiger heels, which start at £59.

Helen captioned the post: “Blending into the background…. With @bbcmorninglive for the rest of the week ❤️📺📹 #telly #morninglive #bbc #manchester”

Over 20,000 people liked the snap with a stream of Helen’s former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars giving their verdict.

Strictly Come Dancing winner and BBC Cameraman Hamza Yassin led the comments, writing: “Beautiful. Xx”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Olympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds agreed, adding: “Beautiful 💙”.

Professional dancer Nancy Xui : “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍HELLOOOOOO”.

Fellow professional Strictly dancers Jowita Przystal and Dianne Buswell also left positive emojis in Helen’s comments.

Helen came runner up on the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing, alongside Spanish dancer Gorka Marquez, in December last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has since swapped her dancing shoes for walking boots as she is set to explore the Pennine Way, alongside 2021 Strictly star Dan Walker, in the latest Channel 5 series’ Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure’.

Related topics:Helen SkeltonBBCInstagramStrictly Come Dancing