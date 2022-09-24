Countryfile presenter and Leeds resident Helen Skelton has been confirmed to appear on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The full line-up of the dancing competition has already been revealed, including big names like Tony Adams and Kym Marsh.

BBC has also outlined all of the professional dancers taking part with four new additions - all of which have since been partnered with a contestant .

Helen was the fifteenth and final contestant announced to appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Ahead of appearing on the show, the ex-Blue Peter host issued a statement which read: “"I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started."

Here is everything you need to know about Helen Skelton ahead of her debut performance on Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Who is Helen Skelton?

Helen Skelton is a 39-year-old presenter who was born in Carlisle but currently resides in a cottage in Leeds.

The presenter and media personality is no stranger to a challenge, having competed in a series of gruelling sporting events earlier in her life.

She has experience taking on the Namibia Ultra Marathon, as well as cycling to the South Pole and kayaking over 2,000 miles down the Amazon River.

As well as presenting Blue Peter for five years, viewers might recognise her from her roles on ITV’s Lorraine, BT Sports Women’s Super League coverage, Channel 5’s On The Farm series and various others.

Helen also has experience as a radio broadcaster, with gigs at BBC Radio Two and BBC Radio 5 Live, as well as being a published author.

Helen has three children - Ernie, Louis and Elsie - she split from her rugby league playing husband Richie Myler in April 2022.

Who is Helen Skelton’s dance partner on Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Helen Skelton set her expectations of what she wanted in a partner ahead of the BBC series, stating: “They need to be fun, patient, they probably need to be good with dogs and kids and understand a Northern accent.”

One of the presenter’s biggest worries heading into the competition was the close relationship that contestants develop with their partners.

She said: “I’m not that touchy feely, so I think the physical closeness I’ll need to have with my partner will take a bit of getting used to!”

It has been confirmed professional dancer Gorka Marquez will be her partner throughout her time on Strictly Come Dancing - so he will have to keep that in mind.

How to watch Helen Skelton on Strictly Come Dancing

The start date of Strictly Come Dancing, which was initially Saturday, September 17, was delayed because it fell around the time of the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The first scheduled Strictly live show is now scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 24 and will be broadcast from 6.45pm to 9pm.

Strictly Come Dancing is shown live on BBC One every weekend, whilst also available on catch-up via BBC iPlayer.

Full Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor,BBC,Ray Burmiston

The following is the full contestant line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022: