Headingley Ashes: 12 pictures of England and Australia fans at cricket test in Leeds

Cricket fans have flocked in their thousands to Leeds to watch Ashes as the sporting spectacle returned to the city.
By Joseph Keith
Published 9th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST

Headingley has been awash with supporters hailing from Portsmouth to Perth who have been cheering on their respective teams since the third test match got under way in the city on Thursday.

Here, we look at some of the England and Australia fans – many of whom have been wearing fancy dress – as they’ve soaked up the sunshine and the rain to watch the action in Leeds.

This gallery features various cricket fans, including many in fancy dress, pictured at the England V Australia Ashes cricket test, at Headingley in Leeds, this weekend.

1. Cricket fans at Headingley for Ashes

This gallery features various cricket fans, including many in fancy dress, pictured at the England V Australia Ashes cricket test, at Headingley in Leeds, this weekend. Photo: Steve Riding

Fans at the England v Australia Test at Headingley.

2. Big smiles

Fans at the England v Australia Test at Headingley. Photo: steve riding

Fans at the England v Australia Test at Headingley.

3. Eccentric suits

Fans at the England v Australia Test at Headingley. Photo: steve riding

Fans dressed as Luigi from Super Mario Bros at England v Australia Test at Headingley.

4. Super Mario Bros: Luigis

Fans dressed as Luigi from Super Mario Bros at England v Australia Test at Headingley. Photo: steve riding

Related topics:LeedsEnglandAustraliaPortsmouthPerth