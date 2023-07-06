Thirteen wickets fell on a chaotic first day in the third LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes test at Headingley. Early wickets put England in control as Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner and Usman Khawaja all got less than 23 runs.

This left Australia 85-4 and Stuart Broad, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were making the ball cause issues. Australia needed a partnership, and they would have one of the best innings the Ashes has seen in recent times.

Playing his first test match in four years, Mitch Marsh steadied the ship before putting his foot down. With Travis Head, Marsh put on a partnership of 155 and England were flagging out in the field.

On the stroke of tea, Woakes finally removed Marsh as he edged behind to Zak Crawley. This brought his innings to an end- a superb run-a-ball 118- and he had dug his country out of a hole. At 240-5, Australia would have still fancied themselves to get at least 300- but the English bowlers had other ideas.

Mark Wood of England celebrates dismissing Australia captain Pat Cummins during Day One of the LV= Insurance Ashes 3rd Test Match between England and Australia at Headingley on July 06, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The lower middle order crumbled and Australia slumped from 245-5 to 259-8, with Wood removing Mitchell Starc for 2 and Australian captain Pat Cummins for a second ball duck. Cummins was booed as he made his way out to bat following the controversy with the Jonny Bairstow run-out at Lord’s last week, and he was booed even louder when he trudged back to the dressing room.

Alex Carey holed out to Wood for his fourth wicket and Australia continued to crumble. Wood's fifth wicket wrapped up the innings for 263. His final 16 balls saw him finish with amazing figures of 4-5.

