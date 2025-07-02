A husband and wife duo are celebrating 30 years at the helm of a Leeds Post Office.

Anil Patel, together with his wife, Rita, has run Harehills Post Office and convenience store at 275 Roundhay Road, Leeds, LS8 4HS since 1995.

The branch had originally been located in a nearby side street, but upon taking over, the duo wanted to attract passing trade and a larger premises with more retail room allowed them to add a convenience shop alongside the Post Office.

Known for their kind-hearted nature, Anil and Rita have been known to allow struggling customers to pay them back when their benefit money comes through and these customers are true to their word and repay.

Postmaster Anil Patel said: “Our customers are loyal to us, and we help them out in return. It works both ways our customers support us, and we support them. My wife is an angel – so kind and caring and a good listener.

“A Postmaster still has a lot of respect in a community that they serve. People will come in for advice about Post Office services and other matters and we’re happy to help.

“Times have changed in the last 30 years that we have been here. There used to be lots of banks in this area and now they have all gone, but people can come here to do their everyday banking, including free cash withdrawals and depositing cash and cheques.”

Anil and Rita are at the heart of their community and chose to stay open during the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020, recognising the important role they played for the local community.

Their son, who grew up with his parents running Harehills Post Office, has now gone on to run a Post Office of his own.

The pair were recently presented with the Post Office 30 Years’ Long Service Award.

Post Office Area Manager, Dawn Penty, said: “Anil and his wife, Rita, really care about the community that they serve and go the extra mile to help the people of Harehills.

“I want to sincerely thank them for their long and loyal service - they really make a difference to people’s lives.”