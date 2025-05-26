There’s something magical about a Bank Holiday in Leeds - especially when it’s spent surrounded by sizzling street food, live music, and the grandeur of one of the region’s most beautiful historic homes.

On Friday, I joined hundreds of fellow food fans at The Great British Food Festival, which returned to the grounds of Harewood House for another mouth-watering weekend. The atmosphere was fantastic - families lounging on picnic blankets, groups of mates sipping pints outside despite the overcast weather, and curious foodies navigating stalls from every corner of the globe.

The Great British Food Festival returned to the grounds of Harewood House over the Bank Holiday weekend. | Steve Riding

With dozens of street food vendors, artisan producers, and sweet treats, it’s a celebration of food in all its forms. But what really sets this one apart is the location. A ticket to the festival doesn’t just get you access to the market - it gets you into Harewood House itself, which adds a whole other layer to the experience.

I’d barely been through the gate five minutes before I found myself making my first purchase: a bottle of black garlic and ginger balsamic vinegar from The Olive Architects. One taste and I was sold - rich, velvety, and full of depth, it would make the most basic salad feel complex. We grabbed a crusty loaf from a nearby bakery stall to go with it, and the two together were a match made in heaven.

The event brings dozens of street food vendors to the historic estate. | Steve Riding

Then came the star of the show: lunch from The Otley Burger Company’s truck. I ordered their classic cheeseburger with chips.

It was juicy with a proper sear on the outside and a lovely smoky flavour. The cheese was melty and the bun was soft, while the chips were golden, crunchy, and properly seasoned.

After we’d had our fill of food, we wandered up towards Harewood House, where the cool interiors offered a welcome break from the warm day. Inside, we were treated to the Austen and Turner exhibition, a fascinating look at two giants of British culture: novelist Jane Austen and landscape painter JMW Turner, both born 250 years ago.

For the first time, their work has been brought together to explore how they each portrayed country houses and the social changes of their era. Seeing Turner’s landscapes of Harewood alongside a first edition of Austen’s Sense and Sensibility was a rare treat. It felt like stepping into history, while also thinking about how it still shapes our world today.

The portrait of actor David Harewood by Leeds photographer Ashley Karrell. | National World

One of my favourite parts of the visit, though, came in the Main Library, where a powerful portrait of actor David Harewood now hangs. The photo, taken by Leeds-based photographer Ashley Karrell, is part of Harewood’s ‘Missing Portraits’ series - a project that aims to shine a light on the lives and stories often left out of traditional stately home histories.

David Harewood’s ancestors were enslaved by the Lascelles family, who built Harewood House on the profits of the West Indian sugar trade.

Back outside, the festival was still in full swing. The smell of Thai food filled the air as kids queued up for ice cream, dogs yapped at each other from across the fields, and families danced along to live bands playing in the gardens.

There were so many options to try - Greek gyros, wood-fired pizzas, even ostrich burgers. What stood out was the variety and the quality. You didn’t have to look far to find something new to taste or someone friendly to chat to.