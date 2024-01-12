Leeds police have issued an update in the search for a missing man.

Graham Connell, 64, from Morley, left his home for a run with his dog at around 3.45pm on Monday, December 18 and was reported missing later that day after he failed to return home.

Maddy, his family’s sandy-coloured Goldendoodle, was later recovered from the River Aire near to Wyke Beck. Her identity was confirmed by microchip.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that he remains missing and "searches are continuing" in the area around Woodlesford Lock where he was last seen.

Graham Connell, 64, left his home for a run on Monday, December 18 – but hasn’t been seen since. Pictures: WYP

His normal running route is alongside the Aire & Calder Navigation and River Aire up to Skelton Grange Road around Skelton Lake/Skelton Country Park and down to the bottom of St Aidan’s Nature Reserve.

Graham is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, slim with greying dark brown hair, which is wavy on top. He was wearing a fluorescent yellow running top, black leggings and red trainers.

His car, a grey Mercedes GLE 400 SUV, was found parked in the car park on Bullough Lane near to the entrance to Woodlesford Lock.