Ginger Cat Appreciation Day is held on September 1 each year.
1. Ginger cats
YEP reader Danielle Maddison shared this photo and said: "Peaches & Marmalade. 8 weeks in the photo but 3months old now." | Danielle Maddison Photo: Danielle Maddison
2. Ginger cats
YEP reader Claire Barker shared this photo of ginger Dave, who is 14. | Claire Barker Photo: Claire Barker
3. Ginger cats
YEP reader Andrea Rosalie Croft shared this photo of her ginger cat who is 13 years old. | Andrea Rosalie Croft Photo: Andrea Rosalie Croft
4. Ginger cats
YEP reader Sam Kelly shared this photo of her two cats Marmalade, five, and Simba, four. | Sam Kelly Photo: Sam Kelly
5. Ginger cats
YEP reader Katherine Meston shared this photo of Bungle, who is nearly 12 years old. | Katherine Meston Photo: Katherine Meston
6. Ginger cats
YEP reader Julie Daniels shared this photo of Charlie. | Julie Daniels Photo: Julie Daniels
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.