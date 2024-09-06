Ginger Cat Appreciation Day: 18 pictures of Leeds’ most gorgeous kittens and cats

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

September starts with Ginger Cat Appreciation Day - and what better way to celebrate than to share some adorable pictures of our lovely pets?

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day is held on September 1 each year.

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers to share pictures of their ginger cats to celebrate - and received more than 150 photo submissions.

Here are 18 of Leeds’ most adorable ginger cats.

YEP reader Danielle Maddison shared this photo and said: "Peaches & Marmalade. 8 weeks in the photo but 3months old now."

1. Ginger cats

YEP reader Danielle Maddison shared this photo and said: "Peaches & Marmalade. 8 weeks in the photo but 3months old now." | Danielle Maddison Photo: Danielle Maddison

YEP reader Claire Barker shared this photo of ginger Dave, who is 14.

2. Ginger cats

YEP reader Claire Barker shared this photo of ginger Dave, who is 14. | Claire Barker Photo: Claire Barker

YEP reader Andrea Rosalie Croft shared this photo of her ginger cat who is 13 years old.

3. Ginger cats

YEP reader Andrea Rosalie Croft shared this photo of her ginger cat who is 13 years old. | Andrea Rosalie Croft Photo: Andrea Rosalie Croft

YEP reader Sam Kelly shared this photo of her two cats Marmalade, five, and Simba, four.

4. Ginger cats

YEP reader Sam Kelly shared this photo of her two cats Marmalade, five, and Simba, four. | Sam Kelly Photo: Sam Kelly

YEP reader Katherine Meston shared this photo of Bungle, who is nearly 12 years old.

5. Ginger cats

YEP reader Katherine Meston shared this photo of Bungle, who is nearly 12 years old. | Katherine Meston Photo: Katherine Meston

YEP reader Julie Daniels shared this photo of Charlie.

6. Ginger cats

YEP reader Julie Daniels shared this photo of Charlie. | Julie Daniels Photo: Julie Daniels

