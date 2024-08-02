Celebrated on July 10, National Kitten Day is the perfect time to shout about our favourite cuddly pets.

And when we asked our readers to share their best photos of their lovely kittens, we received more than 350 eager submissions.

Here are 38 of the cutest kittens as submitted by YEP readers.

1 . Kittens YEP reader Lauren Jade Pettinger shared this adorable picture of kitten Haalland who is 10 months old. | Lauren Jade Pettinger Photo: Lauren Jade Pettinger Photo Sales

2 . Kittens YEP reader Claire Bear shared this photo of Tinks who is also 10 months old. | Claire Bear Photo: Claire Bear Photo Sales

3 . Kittens Emma Himsworth shared this photo of her kitten Penny, who is one-years-old. | Emma Himsworth Photo: Emma Himsworth Photo Sales

4 . Kittens YEP reader Karen Kirk shared this photo of kitten Peggy, who is 11 weeks old. | Karen Kirk Photo: Karen Kirk Photo Sales

5 . Kittens YEP reader Rachael Tempest shared this picture of five-week-old Rupert. | Rachael Tempest Photo: Rachael Tempest Photo Sales

6 . Kittens YEP reader Deb Singleton shared this picture of twin kittens Sabre, bottom, and Suki, top, who have just turned 13 weeks old. | Deb Singleton Photo: Deb Singleton Photo Sales