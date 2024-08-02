Celebrated on July 10, National Kitten Day is the perfect time to shout about our favourite cuddly pets.
Here are 38 of the cutest kittens as submitted by YEP readers.
1. Kittens
YEP reader Lauren Jade Pettinger shared this adorable picture of kitten Haalland who is 10 months old. | Lauren Jade Pettinger Photo: Lauren Jade Pettinger
2. Kittens
YEP reader Claire Bear shared this photo of Tinks who is also 10 months old. | Claire Bear Photo: Claire Bear
3. Kittens
Emma Himsworth shared this photo of her kitten Penny, who is one-years-old. | Emma Himsworth Photo: Emma Himsworth
4. Kittens
YEP reader Karen Kirk shared this photo of kitten Peggy, who is 11 weeks old. | Karen Kirk Photo: Karen Kirk
5. Kittens
YEP reader Rachael Tempest shared this picture of five-week-old Rupert. | Rachael Tempest Photo: Rachael Tempest
6. Kittens
YEP reader Deb Singleton shared this picture of twin kittens Sabre, bottom, and Suki, top, who have just turned 13 weeks old. | Deb Singleton Photo: Deb Singleton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.