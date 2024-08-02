National Kitten Day 2024: 38 gorgeous pictures of Leeds' most adorable cats

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

In honour of National Kitten Day, here are some of Leeds’ most adorable young cats.

Celebrated on July 10, National Kitten Day is the perfect time to shout about our favourite cuddly pets.

And when we asked our readers to share their best photos of their lovely kittens, we received more than 350 eager submissions.

Here are 38 of the cutest kittens as submitted by YEP readers.

YEP reader Lauren Jade Pettinger shared this adorable picture of kitten Haalland who is 10 months old.

YEP reader Lauren Jade Pettinger shared this adorable picture of kitten Haalland who is 10 months old. | Lauren Jade Pettinger Photo: Lauren Jade Pettinger

YEP reader Claire Bear shared this photo of Tinks who is also 10 months old.

YEP reader Claire Bear shared this photo of Tinks who is also 10 months old. | Claire Bear Photo: Claire Bear

Emma Himsworth shared this photo of her kitten Penny, who is one-years-old.

Emma Himsworth shared this photo of her kitten Penny, who is one-years-old. | Emma Himsworth Photo: Emma Himsworth

YEP reader Karen Kirk shared this photo of kitten Peggy, who is 11 weeks old.

YEP reader Karen Kirk shared this photo of kitten Peggy, who is 11 weeks old. | Karen Kirk Photo: Karen Kirk

YEP reader Rachael Tempest shared this picture of five-week-old Rupert.

YEP reader Rachael Tempest shared this picture of five-week-old Rupert. | Rachael Tempest Photo: Rachael Tempest

YEP reader Deb Singleton shared this picture of twin kittens Sabre, bottom, and Suki, top, who have just turned 13 weeks old.

YEP reader Deb Singleton shared this picture of twin kittens Sabre, bottom, and Suki, top, who have just turned 13 weeks old. | Deb Singleton Photo: Deb Singleton

