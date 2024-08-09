13 things locals can no longer do in Leeds but still wish they could - including shopping at Debenhams

The Leeds landscape is ever-changing.

There are many loved lost pubs, bars and shopping venues that are no longer here and we long to be in them one last time.

Here are YEP reader’s top suggestion for things you can’t do in Leeds anymore - but desperately wish you could.

YEP reader Christine Horton said: "Go into Debenhams shopping. Miss it so much." The Debenhams stores in Leeds shut their doors for the final time in the company's 243-year history in 2021.

YEP reader Natalie Ward said: "Watch gigs in the Cockpit." The Cockpit, in Swinegate, was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond when it closed in September 2014 after 20 years.

YEP reader Mick Shamo Walsh said: "Watch Leeds again when Billy Bremner, Sniffer Clark, Jack Charlton etc.....were playing." Pictured is Bremner in October 1985..

YEP reader Beverley Anne Keenan said she wishes to visit the Market Tavern, between George Street and Harewood Street, again. It was affectionately known as the ‘Mad House’ by staff and customers. Pictured is modern day George Street.

YEP reader Mick Shamo Walsh said: "Walk through the Arches of Quarry Hill Flats."

YEP reader Martin Reape said they would like to visit the Vine, in the Headrow, one last time.

