1. Debenhams
YEP reader Christine Horton said: "Go into Debenhams shopping. Miss it so much." The Debenhams stores in Leeds shut their doors for the final time in the company's 243-year history in 2021. | James Hardisty/National World Photo: James Hardisty
2. The Cockpit
YEP reader Natalie Ward said: "Watch gigs in the Cockpit."
The Cockpit, in Swinegate, was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond when it closed in September 2014 after 20 years. | James Hardisty/National World Photo: James Hardisty
3. Billy Bremner
YEP reader Mick Shamo Walsh said: "Watch Leeds again when Billy Bremner, Sniffer Clark, Jack Charlton etc.....were playing." Pictured is Bremner in October 1985.. | Bruce Greer Photo: Bruce Greer
4. Market Tavern
YEP reader Beverley Anne Keenan said she wishes to visit the Market Tavern, between George Street and Harewood Street, again. It was affectionately known as the ‘Mad House’ by staff and customers. Pictured is modern day George Street. | Google Photo: Google
5. Quarry Hill Flats
YEP reader Mick Shamo Walsh said: "Walk through the Arches of Quarry Hill Flats." | YPN Photo: YPN
6. The Vine
YEP reader Martin Reape said they would like to visit the Vine, in the Headrow, one last time. | YPN Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.