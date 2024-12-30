Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has been awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 54-year-old has been honoured for his services to football and becomes the fourth England boss to become a knight after Sir Walter Winterbottom, Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.

Sir Gareth, who lives in Harrogate near Leeds, showed his leadership skills as a young player and was appointed captain of Crystal Palace at the age of 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to play for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, lifting the League Cup for both clubs, and was considered a composed centre-back having spent most of his early career in midfield.

Sir Gareth won 57 caps for England between 1995 and 2004 and played at three major tournaments – Euro 1996, 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images.

Remembered for missing the decisive spot kick in the Euro 1996 semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany, Southgate counted on his strong character to bounce back from Wembley heartbreak.

He led Middlesbrough to the UEFA Cup final in 2006 at the end of a 16-year senior playing career – and then succeeded England-bound manager Steve McClaren on Teesside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro finished 12th and 13th in the Premier League under Sir Gareth’s command before being relegated in May 2009.

He was sacked the following October with Middlesbrough one point from top spot in the Championship, and joined the Football Association as head of elite development in February 2011.

Having succeeded former team-mate Stuart Pearce as under-21s manager in 2013, England won the Toulon tournament under his charge in the summer of 2016.

Within a few months he was England manager after Sam Allardyce’s brief reign, first on a temporary basis, to change the course of English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Gareth stood alongside his players on societal issues such as racism, reconnected fans with the team after a disappointing Euro 2016 under Roy Hodgson, and ensured England were a force to be reckoned with.

On the biggest stage, England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup when Sir Gareth turned the waistcoat into a must-have fashion accessory.

England lost to eventual runners-up France in a World Cup quarter-final four years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Gareth ended England’s 55-year wait for a men’s final at Euro 2020, delayed 12 months by Covid, with his side beaten agonisingly on penalties by Italy.

There was another painful near miss four years on as Spain delivered a late Euro 2024 final blow in Berlin.

But Sir Gareth, who was awarded an OBE in 2019, left the job after 102 matches as the only manager of the England men’s team to lead them to two major tournament finals.