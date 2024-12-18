A new £13.5 million private hospital has opened its doors in Harrogate, creating 30 new jobs.

Spire Healthcare Harrogate Clinic, at Hornbeam Park, welcomed patients for the first time earlier this month.

It offers a range of procedures for dermatological, ophthalmic, gynaecological and urology conditions, as well as minor orthopaedic procedures such as hand and foot and ankle surgery. The new hospital also offers X-ray and ultrasound diagnostics.

According to bosses, it will deliver up to 1,500 operations every year to patients who don’t require an overnight stay.

All procedures at the clinic will be performed under local anaesthesia - and people needing more complex care or treatment that requires an overnight stay can be referred to Spire Leeds Hospital or Spire Methley Park Hospital.

The Harrogate site is part of a network of new clinics being developed by Spire Healthcare to complement its 38 hospitals across England, Scotland and Wales.

Clinical areas comprise seven outpatient rooms, GP and diagnostic suites, a dedicated ophthalmology testing suite, a minor procedure area, and a comfortable discharge suite.

There is also a drinks station in the main waiting area, as well as lockers where people can safely store their belongings whilst undergoing their procedures.

Upon completion of their treatment, some patients will require a period of recovery and will be assisted to a recliner space in a separate recovery area prior to being discharged.

Justin Ash, CEO of Spire Healthcare said: “I’m pleased to see Spire Healthcare Harrogate Clinic open its doors to patients, and I know the whole team is excited to bring high quality, safe, personalised community care to North Yorkshire.

“Spire will continue to invest in its business, to grow organically and to deliver outstanding healthcare to people when and where they need it. The opening of Harrogate Clinic is evidence of our continuing commitment to this.”