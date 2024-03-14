Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Three Lions boss did not select recently-turned 18-year-old Leeds midfielder Gray in his senior squad this month, but did reference those seemingly on the precipice of the main England group including Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Manchester City's Rico Lewis.

Gray has accelerated through the age groups at youth international level over the past 12 months, representing England's U17s last summer, before turning out for the U19s in October and U20s during the most recent international break in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds youngster has made 40 senior appearances under Daniel Farke this term, becoming a mainstay at right-back and central midfield as Leeds plot a course back to the top flight.

Gray is yet to make his England Under-21 debut but is expected to be named in Lee Carsley's squad on Friday morning ahead of fixtures against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

"There are some players with the Under-21s who are doing exceptionally well, especially in midfield," Southgate said, upon announcing the senior squad on Thursday afternoon. "The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Harvey Elliott - Rico [Lewis] was with us last time - Archie Gray at Leeds is doing very, very well I have to say, so there are a number of players in that group we could move in."