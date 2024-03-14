England manager Gareth Southgate names Leeds United's Archie Gray in Three Lions squad conversation
The Three Lions boss did not select recently-turned 18-year-old Leeds midfielder Gray in his senior squad this month, but did reference those seemingly on the precipice of the main England group including Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Manchester City's Rico Lewis.
Gray has accelerated through the age groups at youth international level over the past 12 months, representing England's U17s last summer, before turning out for the U19s in October and U20s during the most recent international break in November.
The Leeds youngster has made 40 senior appearances under Daniel Farke this term, becoming a mainstay at right-back and central midfield as Leeds plot a course back to the top flight.
Gray is yet to make his England Under-21 debut but is expected to be named in Lee Carsley's squad on Friday morning ahead of fixtures against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.
"There are some players with the Under-21s who are doing exceptionally well, especially in midfield," Southgate said, upon announcing the senior squad on Thursday afternoon. "The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Harvey Elliott - Rico [Lewis] was with us last time - Archie Gray at Leeds is doing very, very well I have to say, so there are a number of players in that group we could move in."
Gray is also eligible to represent Scotland through his family lineage and is son of former international striker Andy Gray, and grandson to European Cup-winning defender Frank Gray, who also represented the Tartan Army.
