In the intimate the Mid.Point episode, the couple chart the former professional rugby player's journey through diagnosis and recovery.

Ex-Scotland international Mr Logan, 50, said it was important to use the platform to make "men of a certain age" aware of the risks and get the "simple" check-up.

He had gone for his own checks after listening to his wife's podcast, which deals with physical and mental health issues affecting middle-aged people, and was diagnosed with prostate cancer on February 8 - later undergoing an operation to remove his prostate.

Former rugby player Kenny Logan reveals his prostate cancer diagnosis in a BBC Breakfast interview with his wife Gabby Logan. Picture: BBC

Speaking about the diagnosis on the podcast, Mr Logan said: "I think when somebody tells you've got cancer... you know that you've got a huge chance of getting it.

"But when somebody says it, it sort of just didn't really sink in.

"I just got a bit upset, and it was hard, it's weird."

He added: "That's why I want to do this because people do need to... men tend to be a bit stubborn. 'We'll do it tomorrow. Next weekend.'

Kenny Logan recovering after his operation to remove his prostate. Picture: BBC

"I didn't realise and, you know, I lost a good friend this year through cancer, and he didn't really do it quick enough.

"So... at his funeral, I was thinking I'd gone and got tested and he didn't and I wish he had. So it's hard."

Mr Logan was told that his cancer was contained in the prostate but an operation was required to remove it.

The couple, who have been married for 21 years, shared a follow-up conversation - also featured on the podcast - shortly before his operation in which he revealed he had not yet told his 90-year-old mother about the diagnosis.

Asked how he was feeling at the time, Mr Logan said: "Nervous and emotional. Because I've waited for a while for this... it feels like it's never going to come.

"And I'm nervous thinking about family, thinking about you. My mum doesn't know I've got prostate cancer, she doesn't know that I'm going in."

The couple also appeared on BBC Breakfast ahead of the episode's release.

Leeds-born Ms Logan admitted to viewers that it had been an emotional recording process, but said she wanted people to learn from it.

"Because it's my job I suppose I went into work-mode a bit... I tried to talk to Kenny in a way we could elicit information," she said.

"I wanted to listen to this podcast on February 8 when Kenny was diagnosed and I want people to learn something from it. [But] of course there is some emotion."

She also praised her husband's "brilliant" consultant urologist, Declan Cahill, who she interviews extensively on the podcast.

Mr Logan said that despite receiving "a good kicking" during surgery, he was on the road to recovery.

"I think the key thing is to be positive. You know, I've been lucky," he said on the podcast.

"It's a very simple process. So hopefully some people will go get tested off the back of this and hopefully save some people's lives.

He added: "Talk to your mates. Definitely talk to mates, be open. Don't be scared to see how you feel."