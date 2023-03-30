Gabby Logan has admitted that she consciously censors herself when posting online in order to avoid Gary Lineker style backlash.

The Sports presenter, 49, from Leeds, has revealed that she fears that posting her real opinions online will spark outrage similarly to how it did with fellow BBC presenter, Gary Lineker, 62.

This admission comes after Gary Lineker came under fire for his anti-conservative tweets, where he compared the Government’s language about migration to Nazi Germany.

The BBC suspended the Match of the Day host over the tweets, which sparked many other BBC sport presenters refusing to go on air to replace him to show their solidarity. As a result, the popular evening show had to run without any hosts or commentary.

Addressing the BBC row, Gabby told the Daily Star : “You’ve got to be careful how you express yourself, I think about what I say. Like anybody else who works at the BBC, I think about what the repercussions are going to be.”

Gabby went on to reference the abuse Gary gets online when he posts his views on political issues, and how it’s gotten to a point where she’s scared to say what she really thinks.

She said: “Sometimes it’s easier not to say things on Twitter, because you enter into a debate with faceless people who you don’t know. Gary knows that better than everybody. He gets terrible things said back to him.”

Match of the Day co-stars, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer , immediately pulled out of planned appearances on the BBC in support of Gary, when he temporarily stood down. As well as this, Radio 5 Live programmes were also scrapped, which included a phone-in discussing the build up to the weekend’s matches.

However, Gabby continued to present the Six Nations tournament, which made her a target for criticism from fans. The Sports presenter has since insisted that she “wasn’t involved” with the situation in the football department on that day.

The Twitter row initially began when home secretary, Suella Braverman put forward her highly controversial plans to manage the migrant crisis involving arrivals in small boats from across the English Channel.

Gary then commented on a short clip of the home secretary explaining the policy, writing: “Good heavens, this is beyond awful!”

He continued: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

It was later revealed that Gary’s agent claimed he had a ‘special agreement’ with the BBC director general Tim Davie, who allegedly gave him permission to tweet about his interest in migrants and immigration.

Following the backlash the BBC are now set to review its social media guidelines, with further updates expected in the next few months.

