2 . Melanie Brown MBE

Melanie Brown MBE has an estimated net worth of £5million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Better known as Mel B, she became one of the biggest pop stars in history as ‘Girl Power’ swept the world. Mel B, who grew up in Hyde Park, was awarded a Member of the British Empire earlier this year for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid, of which she is an ambassador. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images