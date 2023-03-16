International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
Inspirational women have shaped Leeds’ story and changed the course of history over the decades – and there are many phenomenal Leeds women making their mark in their field today.
We celebrate 17 of the richest and most powerful women who hail from or work in Leeds, from sports stars and politicians to our very own Spice Girl.
1. Powerful Leeds women
2. Melanie Brown MBE
Melanie Brown MBE has an estimated net worth of £5million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Better known as Mel B, she became one of the biggest pop stars in history as ‘Girl Power’ swept the world. Mel B, who grew up in Hyde Park, was awarded a Member of the British Empire earlier this year for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid, of which she is an ambassador. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
3. Corrine Bailey Rae
Singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae was born in Leeds in 1979 and went on to study English language and literature at the University of Leeds.Best known for her 2006 single ‘Put Your Records On’, Bailey made history after becoming the fourth British female artist to have her first album debut at number one. She has an estimated net worth of £6.7million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Ellie and Izzi Warner
Ellie and Izzi Warner broke onto our screens in 2015, quickly becoming fan favourites of the hit Channel 4 show Gogglebox. Research from upUgo in 2021 estimated that the pair could be making up to £607,017 a year by harnessing their huge Instagram followings and posting once a day. Photo: Daniel Martino