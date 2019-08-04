Fundraiser for 'Leeds United legend' superfan battling terminal cancer

The Leeds United family has come together to support a superfan who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Steve Denney, a dedicated Leeds United fan with home and away season tickets, is so well known that football fans from across the country regularly ask to have their photograph taken with him at games.

Steve Denney.

His Beeston home, affectionately known as 'The Museum', is so full of club memorabilia that fans come from far and wide to visit it.

But sadly, Steve has had to consider selling some of his precious memorabilia after he was diagnosed with terminal oesophageal cancer earlier this year.

The 58-year-old is unable to work as he undergoes gruelling chemotherapy treatment in the Bexley Wing at St James's Hospital, along numerous GP appointments and scans.

Steve's friend Michelle Pickering has set up a Facebook fundraiser to support him.

Steve Denney at his home, which is filled with Leeds United memorabilia

More than £2,200 has been raised in just four days.

Michelle wrote: "No fan should have to sell memorabilia or clothing in order to pay rent, council tax and bills. Steve is not one to ask others for help but we are.

"If everyone who has met Steve or visited The Museum could donate the price of pint then the funds raised would provide so much support and relieve some of the financial burden that Steve is under right now and what he so richly deserves

"Any contribution, big or small, will make such a massive difference to Steve who has had a massive positive impact on so many people. Your generosity will make such a difference and be appreciated by more people than you will ever know."

A charity football match is also being held on Sunday August 11 in Wakefield to support Steve.

The Kews will take on Luke's Xl at Hall Green United Sport Club in Painthorpe Lane. Entry is £2.

The Kews' Darren Powell said: S"teve has travelled all over the country watching his beloved Leeds United and if we can help just a little bit and put a smile on his face then that's what we shall do."