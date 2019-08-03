Adorable Staffy cross helps to clean up Leeds quarry

Have your say

A four-legged litter picker has been doing her bit to help clean up a Leeds quarry.

Bella, a nine-year-old Staffy / Patterdale Terrier cross, has been helping retrieve plastic bottles from Chippies Quarry in Scholes.

Staffy / Patterdale Terrier cross Bella helped clean up Chippies Quarry in Scholes, Leeds (Photo: @Clean_Leeds).

-> 15 adorable Leeds rescue puppies and dogs in desperate need of a home

Bella swam several times into the quarry and collected plastic bottles that had been carelessly thrown away, before swimming back to her owner Daniel, who put them in the bin.

Leeds City Council's Clean Leeds Twitter account, which promotes a cleaner greener Leeds, posted about Bella's good deeds.

Andrea Garnett replied: "She certainly looks likes she enjoyed doing a great job."

Dan King said: "Great team work. Well done."

While Amanda Glasper posted: "Bella certainly lives up to her name."

-> These are the top 10 most stolen dog breeds in Leeds, according to new data

Chippies Quarry is named after Isaac Chippindale, who started the Scholes Brick and Tile Works on Wood Lane.

The company's quarry produced high-quality bricks used to build houses in the area.

Its kilns and house were demolished in the early 1980s, leaving two small fishing lakes - known as Chippies Quarry.