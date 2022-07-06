BabyCentre compiles annual lists of the most popular names for baby boys and girls every year, to help give parents inspiration for naming their little ones.

And it has now released the list of top 100 names for the first six months of 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"For so many of you, BabyCentre is the go-to place for baby name inspiration, but there’s a long way to go before the end of the year when we look at the most popular baby names of 2022,” the company said.

"That’s why it’s time for us to reveal the top 100 baby names of this year so far, along with the hottest naming trends, saving you the wait!”

Here, we take a closer look at the 10 most popular girl and boy names that made the list – and some that dropped out – before revealing the full top 100 charts.

Top 10 most popular girl names for 2022 so far

The top 100 baby names for boys and girls have been revealed. Picture: Adobe Stock.

For the girls, Lily has taken the number one spot first so far this year, according to BabyCentre. Sophia is holding onto number two position, while Olivia is the third most popular option.

Meanwhile, Aria and Ivy were new entries included in the top 10, at eight and nine respectively, bumping Ella and Rosie off the list.

1 Lily

2 Sophia

3 Olivia

4 Amelia

5 Ava

6 Isla

7 Freya

8 Aria

9 Ivy

10 Mia

Top 10 most popular boy names for 2022 so far

And when it comes to boys, Muhammad and Noah topped the charts at numbers one and two. However, Jack climbed a lofty six places to take third place from Oliver, which slipped down to number six.

And Freddie and Harry fell out of the top 10 list, as Ethan and Oscar featured instead at numbers eight and nine.

1 Muhammad

2 Noah

3 Jack

4 Theo

5 Leo

6 Oliver

7 George

9 Ethan

9 Oscar

10 Arthur

Royal influence

Following the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, some names have climbed in the half-year names list – with royal influence.

Elizabeth went up two places in the top 100, while William climbed 12 places from 41 to 29.

Meanwhile, Charlotte moved up four places to number 30 after the young princess entertained the world with her cute jubilee celebration reactions, while Lottie soared 14 places to take number 52. George remained a firm favourite in the top 10 while Louie/Louis held steady in the top 30.

There was little change though for Harry, Meghan, Kate, and Catherine. Outside the top 100, the number of registrations for Andrew plummeted following controversies over the last year.

New entries in 2022

A series of new names have appeared in the top 100 of 2022’s most popular names so far, according to BabyCentre.

Zion featured at number 95 on the list, while Elliot is also new name to appear at number 62.

Another new entry is Maddison at 59 and Raya is included as a new name at 92.

Names that missed out but are still popular

Some of the names that dropped out of the top 100 for girls included Jasmine, Clara, Elodie, Lola, and Amelie, which all made way for newbies.

And in the boys’ top 100 chart for 2022 so far, Joseph, Edward, Ronnie, Stanley, and Milo missed out.

The 100 most popular boy names of 2022 so far

1 Muhammad +0, 2 Noah +0, 3 Jack +6. 4 Theo +2, 5 Leo +0, 6 Oliver -3, 7 George -3, 8 Ethan +5, 9 Oscar +9, 10 Arthur +0.

11 Charlie +0, 12 Freddie -5, 13 Harry -5, 14 Zayn +46, 15 Alfie +8, 16 Finley +0, 17 Henry -3, 18 Luca +11, 19 Thomas +1, 20 Aiden +6.

21 Archie -6, 22 Teddy +14, 23 Lucas -6, 24 Ryan -12, 25 Kai +43, 26 Liam +9, 27 Jaxon -2, 28 Louie -1, 29 William +12, 30 Jacob -11.

31 Ali +33, 32 Caleb +18, 33 Isaac -12, 34 Joshua -6, 35 Jude +18, 36 James -5, 37 Jayden +3, 38 Adam -16, 39 Arlo -2, 40 Daniel -7.

41 Elijah -17, 42 Max -10, 43 Tommy -13, 44 Ezra +3, 45 Mason -1, 46 Theodore -3, 47 Roman +5, 48 Dylan +1, 49 Reuben -15, 50 Albie -2.

51 Alexander -13, 52 Toby +23, 53 Yusuf -8, 54 Logan -15, 55 Rory -9, 56 Alex +17, 57 Harrison +12, 58 Kayden new, 59 Nathan -8, 60 Ollie -6.

61 Ayaan -4, 62 Elliot new, 63 Ahmad new, 64 Kian new, 65 Samuel -3, 66 Hudson +28, 67 Jason +17, 68 Myles -12, 69 Rowan +1, 70 Benjamin -15.

71 Finn -13, 72 Omar +7, 73 Riley +3, 74 Zachary -15, 75 Brodie new, 76 Michael -34, 77 Abdullah new, 78 Matthew +13, 79 Sebastian -14, 80 Hugo -17.

81 Jesse -4, 82 Junior new, 83 Oakley new, 84 Abdul +6, 85 Eli +3, 86 Grayson -1, 87 Mateo new, 88 Reggie -22, 89 Gabriel -6, 90 Hunter -23.

91 Levi -5, 92 Ibrahim -12, 93 Jasper -6, 94 Syed new, 95 Zion new, 96 Luke -18, 97 Seth new, 98 Aaron new, 99 Asher -7, 100 Blake -18.

The 100 most popular girl names of 2022 so far

1 Lily +2, 2 Sophia +0, 3 Olivia -2, 4 Amelia +0, 5 Ava +0, 6 Isla +1, 7 Freya +1, 8 Aria +3, 9 Ivy +3, 10 Mia -4.

11 Elsie +17, 12 Emily +1, 13 Ella -4, 14 Grace +0, 15 Isabella +0, 16 Evie +2, 17 Hannah +4, 18 Luna +5, 19 Maya +0, 20 Daisy +7.

21 Zoe +15, 22 Millie +9, 23 Rosie -13, 24 Layla +2, 25 Isabelle +21, 26 Zara -2, 27 Fatima +12, 28 Harper +26, 29 Nur +3, 30 Charlotte +4.

31 Esme +49, 32 Florence -7, 33 Maryam +16, 34 Poppy -18, 35 Sienna -2, 36 Sophie -14, 37 Aisha new, 38 Emilia -3, 39 Willow -19, 40 Emma +8.

41 Evelyn -12, 42 Eliana +18, 43 Maisie +2, 44 Alice -6, 45 Chloe -1, 46 Erin +18, 47 Hallie -4, 48 Mila -31, 49 Phoebe -19, 50 Lyla +3.

51 Ada -14, 52 Lottie +14, 53 Ellie -1, 54 Matilda -3, 55 Molly +0, 56 Ruby -15, 57 Ayla -10, 58 Sarah -16, 59 Maddison new, 60 Aaliyah new.

61 Aurora +7, 62 Maeve +14, 63 Bella +20, 64 Nova new, 65 Robyn +4, 66 Arabella -7, 67 Eva -27, 68 Lucy -3, 69 Eden +23, 70 Gracie +9.

71 Jessica -15, 72 Amaya new, 73 Anna -1, 74 Leah -13, 75 Violet -13, 76 Eleanor +1, 77 Maria -14, 78 Olive +22, 79 Orla +9, 80 Abigail +1.

81 Eliza -24, 82 Rose +0, 83 Talia new, 84 Elizabeth +2, 85 Gianna +6, 86 Holly -19, 87 Imogen -17, 88 Nancy -3, 89 Annabelle new, 90 Hazel +5.