Alfie-J Cassidy was diagnosed at four-years-old and the condition has a serious impact on his day-to-day life.

He is often in pain and bleeding drains his energy – he has even been left needing urgent iron infusions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie-J still plays football with his teammates at Colton Juniors.

Despite his struggles, he is still striving to have as close to a ‘normal’ life as he possibly can and was recently accepted into Leeds United’s elite pre-academy under-7 squad.

His mum Sophie Walton said: “He always wants to try and go to football.

“The amount of times he’s on the toilet, at worst you’re looking at 30 to 40 times a day.

"He's always smiling. he never complains. It's just a matter of getting on and off the toilet all day, which obviously when you're out and about, is exhausting for him and everybody else.”

Football is in Alfie-J’s blood, as he is the son of Guiseley forward Jake Cassidy and the nephew of ex-Leeds United midfielder Simon Walton.

The latter is preparing to take on the London Marathon in order to raise money for charity Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Writing on the fundraising page, Simon said: “I’ve signed up for the London Marathon in order to show my support to my nephew Alfie-J and all of the IBD warriors out there.

“Family means everything to me, so when my nephew Alfie-J was cruelly diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease at just four years old, it devastated the whole family.”

A fun day at Colton Sports Institute has also been arranged as he represents Colton Juniors and those who know him have decided to rally and show their support.

The wider footballing community has also offered a helping hand and among the prizes being raffled at the fun day to raise money for Crohn’s and Colitis UK is an England shirt worn by captain Harry Kane.

Sophie said: “Everyone who knows him calls him a little superhero.

"People just can’t believe how he handles it, especially being five years old – it’s crazy.

"We just want him to be happy, whether he plays locally, doesn’t play football, as long as he’s fit and healthy and continues to try and enjoy life.

"He just makes everyone really proud of him.

“Seeing what Alfie-J’s gone through has been tough and an eye opener.”

Also in news: Leeds boxer Hopey Price vows to be Josh Warrington's heir ahead of bout on Dalton Smith vs Sam O'maison undercard

There had been concern for Alfie-J long before he received his diagnosis.

While on walks with his family, he began clutching his stomach and going to the toilet much more frequently than normal.

He attends Athelstan Community Primary School in Sherburn-in-Elmet and his mum has hailed the way in which they have accommodated for his situation.

Sophie said: “He does try and get to school as often as he can.

"There's days and weeks where it's not possible, either he can’t get off the toilet or is just physically unwell, but the school have been brilliant.

"They've done everything that we have asked them to do.”

Combining education, sport and managing his condition has not been easy for Alfie-J and even his family do not know how he has managed it.

Sophie said: “To be honest, we have absolutely no idea [how he has managed], neither does anybody else, considering what he has gone through.

“To look at him, some people probably don't realise how poorly actually is but he is one of those kids that just never complains.

"He can run around on the pitch, he runs off to the toilet and he runs straight back sort of three or four times.

"To be honest, he is a bit of an anomaly.”

Despite his resilience, he has not yet been rewarded with the news that treatment is working to combat his condition.

Sophie explained: “The treatments are not working for him.

"There's just nothing that seems to be helping him at the moment.

“To see him doing what he does and playing at the level he manages to play at, it’s crazy really.”